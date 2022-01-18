ROANOKE — Anna Marie Reutter, 98 of Roanoke, and formerly of East Lynn and Gridley, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born on April 7, 1923 in Cissna Park the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Markwalder) Rudin. Anna Marie married William Reutter in Cissna Park on January 23, 1943, and he preceded her in death on January 29, 1990.

Survivors include two daughters: Cheryl (Ray) Nardoni of Bismarck and Annette (Kevin) Fischer of Roanoke; one son, Duane (Kay) Reutter of Tolland, CT; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers, three sisters, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.

Anna loved her Lord and was a prayer warrior for her family and others continuing to pray for everyone until the night of her death. She loved visiting with others, never met a stranger and was always working at her desk making and sending cards to people. Anna loved working outdoors tending to her garden.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Cissna Park, Gridley, and Roanoke throughout her lifetime.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso and from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the services at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Gridley with ministers of the church officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

