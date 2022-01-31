FAIRBURY — Anna Mae Schmidgall, 65, Fairbury, went home to be with Jesus at 4:44 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

She was born on January 15, 1957 to Walter and Mabel (Ifft) Teubel in Fairbury, IL. She married Bill Schmidgall on June 29, 1980 in Ford County. He survives in Fairbury, IL. Also surviving are their three children: Alicia (Kyle) Steidinger, Janelle (Darl) Rassi, Kristin (Blake) Zehr; and eleven grandchildren all in Fairbury; four brothers and two sisters: Barb (Tim) Slagel, Washington, IL, John (Lavonne) Teubel, Forrest, IL, Phil (Kay) Teubel, Salem, OR, Elsie (Mark) Sinn, Silverton, OR, Ed (Melanie) Teubel, and Nathan (Jennifer) Teubel, both of Fairbury, IL and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, James Allen.

Anna served as a nurse at St. James and Fairbury Hospitals, Fairbury Medical, the Prairie Central schools and finally was a hospice volunteer. She also served with Bill on the Apostolic Christian Harvest Call Child Sponsorship board. She found great joy in serving and sharing the love of Jesus with others.

She was a loving devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her love will live on in their lives. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was an active member of the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Church.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury with Ministers of the Church officiating. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 21225 East 670 North Road, Fairbury, IL and 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Apostolic Christian Harvest Call or Apostolic Christian Counseling and Family Services. Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.