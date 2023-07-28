Aug. 31, 1931 - July 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Anna Mae "Ann" Sheppelman, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:03 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sibley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Carle Home Health & Hospice Care.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ann was born on August 31, 1931, in Lexington, a daughter to Raymond and Freida (Frerichs) Wunderlin. She married Marvin F. Sheppelman on April 21, 1951, in Chenoa.

Surviving are her husband of seventy-two years, Marvin Sheppelman of Bloomington; son, Rob (Dawn) Sheppelman of Normal; sister, Sharon Wunderlin of Bloomington; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons: Rick, Larry, and Doug; and siblings: Marilyn and Marvin.

