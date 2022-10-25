Nov. 17, 1933 - Oct. 18, 2022

EUREKA — Anna M. Maurer, 88, of Eureka, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka where she had been a resident.

Anna was born on November 17, 1933, to Carl and Lydia Baer Aberle in Strawn, IL. She married Roy J. Maurer on August 15, 1954, in Forrest, IL. He died on May 25, 2017.

Surviving family includes two daughters: Sue (Mark) Hinrichsen of Eureka, Janet Keeley of Bloomington; four sons: John (Emily) Maurer of Saybrook, IL, Alan Maurer of Forrest, David Maurer of Phoenix, AZ, Timothy (Maribelle) Maurer of Eureka; sister, Lois Fisher of Los Angeles; sixteen grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter, Joy Annette Maurer; and one son-in-law, Tom Keeley.

Anna was a homemaker, an avid gardener, and quilter. She was always welcoming friends and strangers into their home. She was a member of the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church and volunteered at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Pontiac. She was also a reserve school bus driver for the Forrest-Strawn-Wing School District and served as a Township Tax Assessor and an Election Judge.

Funeral services was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers were officiating. Visitation was from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the church Sunday before the service. Burial will be in the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or to Crisis Pregnancy Center in Pontiac.

