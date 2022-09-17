Nov. 10, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2022

GRIDLEY — Anna L. Daugherty, 87, of Gridley, passed away at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

She was born on November 10, 1934, in Gridley, IL, a daughter of George and Ella Stevig Witzig. She married Willis "Butch" Gramm on June 14,

1953, in Gridley, IL. He passed away on April 5, 1978. Later she married Ronald Daugherty on February 7, 1988, in Bloomington, IL. He passed away on February 6, 2022.

Survivors include son: Curt (Susan) Gramm of Gridley; Roger (Darleta) Gramm of Lexington; daughter, Mindy (Larry) McDowell of Bloomington; son, Craig (Janet) Gramm of Prospect, TN; step-son, Nate (Holly) Daugherty; three sisters: Betty (Rich) Stuckey of Lombard, Kay Hock of Minonk, Judy Witzig of Bloomington; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two step grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Raymond Witzig; and one daughter, Gail Karnes.

Anna was a homemaker and business woman.

She attended Victory Church in Bloomington.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Pastor Ed Herald will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Gridley Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made LifePoints in Morton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.