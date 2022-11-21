Nov. 26, 1936 - Nov. 18, 2022

NORMAL — Anna B. "Annie" Widmer, 85, of Normal, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 8:02 p.m. at her home.

Her funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church before the service. Burial will be at the South Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Fairbury at 2:30 p.m.

Annie was born on November 26, 1936, to Carl and Martha (Baer) Widmer in Cropsey, IL. She is survived by her brother, Harry Widmer of Lexington, SC; and her sister, Dorie Widmer of Normal. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Joan Widmer of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Edwin and Lloyd Widmer; and two sisters: Lucille Richardson and Madlyn Zimmerman.

Annie's life was devoted to Christ. Living her faith and being a part of the congregation at the Bloomington Apostolic Church, gave her so much joy. She was a caregiver to her family and those in need within the community. Annie shared her love of singing by leading hymns on every car trip short or long. Her life-long love of nature was made full by her passion for painting landscapes. We will miss her dearly and never forget the love she always gave so unconditionally.

Memorial contributions can be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton or to the Midwest Food Bank.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.