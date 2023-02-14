Oct. 2, 1949 - Feb. 12, 2023

COOKSVILLE — Ann Spencer, 73, of Cooksville, passed away at 2:14 p.m., February 12, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Pastor Wendell Wardell will be officiating. Burial will be in Blue Mound Cemetery, Cooksville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Donald L. and Marie E. Dillow Family Memorial Scholarship at Illinois State University.

Ann was born October 2, 1949, in Bloomington, the daughter of Donald and Marie Brown Dillow. She married Terry Spencer on August 21, 1971. He survives.

Also surviving are her son, Greg (Dawn) Spencer of Cooksville; daughter, Tara (Patrick) Hurley of Chicago; grandchildren: Shelby (Luke Harris) Webber, Taylor (Bracky Kruse) Webber, Kyle Spencer, and Addison and Spencer Hurley; great-grandchild, Noah Harris; siblings: Paul Dillow of Normal, Wayne (Margie) Dillow of Normal, and Lynne (Mark) Morrison of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ann retired from the regional office at State Farm.

Ann enjoyed attending ISU basketball games. She was supportive and a #1 fan of all her grandchildren's activities.

