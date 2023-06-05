Aug. 18, 1961 - June 1, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Ann Louise Handley, 61, of Bloomington, IL, passed away June 1, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS, from a brain stem hemorrhage. She was born on August 18, 1961, in Bloomington, IL, to the late Louis E. Rogers and Hazel L. (Quick) Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John L. Rogers.

She married Ronald Handley on June 13, 2015, in Normal, IL. She and Ron recently fulfilled their dream of moving to a warmer climate and purchasing a home on wooded property in Guin, AL.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Ron, of Guin, AL; and by her four daughters: Tangy (Pete) Hackleman and grandchildren: Peter, Riley, and Callen Hackleman of Forsyth, IL, Amber Jackson (Gabe Froelich) and grandchildren: Bailey and Holland Jackson of Normal, IL, Brittany McMullen (Tom Miller) and grandchildren: Connor and Dylan Mobley of Toluca, IL, and Addison McMullen of Englewood, CO. She is also survived by her sister, Valerie (William) Quinn, Sun City Center, FL; step-daughter, Andrea (Derek) Smith, of Normal, IL; sister-in-law, Penny Peavler of Normal, IL; and brother-in-law, Kevin (Diane) Handley of Ft. Meyers, FL. Additionally, Ann leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and many beloved cousins.

Ann enjoyed nature to its fullest. She loved gardening, hiking, crafting, painting, candy making, the color purple, and entertaining her grandchildren. She was a graduate of Bloomington High School's Class of 1979. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

According to Ann's wishes, she was cremated and no services will be held.