Nov. 17, 1932 - Sept. 1, 2023

OAK PARK — Ann Elizabeth Kelley, age 90, of Oak Park, IL, passed away on September 1, 2023, of cancer.

Ann was born on November 17, 1932, in the farming community of Merna, IL, to James and Mary Kinsella Kelley. She attended Ballard Grade School, a one-room schoolhouse, sometimes commuting by horse and buggy. Ann graduated from Trinity High School in Bloomington, and went on to study history at Rosary College in River Forest.

Following graduation in 1954, Ann entered the Sinsinawa Dominican order and served on missions of that community for nearly 25 years. She taught history at Edgewood High School in Madison, WI, and at McGuinnis High School in Oklahoma City, and served as a campus minister at Ball State University, Boston College, and Harvard University.

From 1968 through 2001, Ann lived in Cambridge, MA, serving as Boston College Chaplain for a year, then as Harvard-Radcliffe Chaplain, 1969 to 1975, where she was the first woman to be elected president of the Harvard Chaplains (established, 1886). She then joined the Danielson Institute, Boston University, a center of excellence in pastoral psychology, counseling, and ministry, serving as Assistant Director, Finance and Development, 1975-2001. During these years, Ann shared her love of travel and opera with her sister, Jane, and together they made seven trips to Europe.

Ann received an M.A. from Marquette University in Modern European History, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in Church History from Boston University. Active in the women's movement and supportive of the Democratic Party, Ann's doctoral dissertation, "Catholic women in campus ministry: an emerging ministry for women in the Catholic Church," expressed her lifelong interest in helping the Church grow stronger by diversifying and elevating women's roles within it.

In 2001, in retirement, Ann returned to the Midwest, settling in River Forest. Continuing traditions that she established during her life in Cambridge, Ann's home in River Forest was an open door of gracious hospitality and animated conversation about politics, religion, and world affairs. So beloved by her family and friends, Ann was especially devoted to her nieces and nephews, whose homes she filled with books about the arts and letters, social justice, and civil rights. While spending her time in retirement hosting memorable get-togethers and pursuing her love of history, biography, and music, Ann was also the family historian, writing and updating family histories for the entire, and grateful, clan.

Ann was predeceased by her brothers, Donald (Rev), Joseph and Robert Kelley. She is survived by her sisters: Jane and Margaret; and sister-in-law, Patricia Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St. Patrick's Church of Merna, Bloomington, IL, on Saturday, October 7, 2023; funeral mass at 10:00 a.m., visitation at 9:00 a.m., followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Merna.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Doctors Without Borders, an organization that Ann felt strongly about.