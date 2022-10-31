June 4, 1968 - Oct. 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Angela Grace Bossard, 54, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Eastview Christian Church, Normal. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KBStrong Foundation, c/o Brad Stewart, 1210 Kensington Drive, Washington, IL, 61571 (www.kbstrong-fightingthefight.com), for gliobastoma support and research.

She was born June 4, 1968, in Lufkin, TX, daughter of Dr. John B. II and Grace Lowe Wood. She married Todd Bossard on March 27, 1999, in Houston, TX.

Surviving are her husband, Todd, Bloomington; three daughters: Aislyn, Hayley and Ryann Bossard, all of Bloomington; sisters: Michelle (Jerry) Jones and Kelly Barnett, both of Lufkin, TX; brothers and sisters-in-law; her mother-in-law, Shirley Bossard of Lake Barrington. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, a collection of amazing friends and her loving, four-legged friend, Tucker.

Angela worked as an accountant at the Ecology Action Center and she loved painting and crafting. She was a proud entrepreneur of her online business, where she sold her art and paintings. Angela's greatest passion was her family. She was always involved with her daughters and their activities, whether it be dance, running, volleyball or basketball.