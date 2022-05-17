BLOOMINGTON — Celebrated in death and life, Angela F. (Thompson) Havel, 74, of Oswego, passed away April 18, 2022, in Madison, WI, following a brief battle with cancer.

Her funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, IL, with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church with Rosary recitation preceding visitation at 9:45 a.m. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born in Bloomington to Francis L. "Mike" Thompson, WWII veteran, and Marifrances Glaser, long-time cashier at the City of Bloomington Water Department, Angie was their life's inspiration and only child.

Surviving are daughters: Clarissa Havel, Evanston IL, and Hali (Aaron) Doeppers, Madison, WI; and her beloved grandchildren: Annika, Grady, and Bowen Doeppers. Angie's greatest joy in later life was her grandchildren, helping teach each one to read, in-turn, on her lap.

Angie had particularly fond memories of sunny summer days, spending time at their cabin on Lake Bloomington, and at times swimming so far out into their pond that her parents shouted out in concern. As an only child, Angie found life-long loving sisterhood with her cousins: Christine, Kathy, Rozann, and Marilee. In adult life, she found additional loving family with the Finches, and special friends who supported her particularly in times of need and grief.

She and her mother were inseparable until the death of Marifrances in 2016. We commit Angie's soul to God with sorrow, but we celebrate with joy that God reunites her and her mother again now; along with her father Mike; aunts: Dorothy and Madeleine; uncle Frank; and other beloved family members.

Angie found meaning, enjoyment, and purpose as a long-time kindergarten teacher at Indian Trail school. Over her many years in the classroom, Angie treated hundreds of children with care and guidance like they were each her own. The whole family was often pressed into duty creating decorations and setting up her room for each holiday and season. She cherished an unmatched collection of children's books all the way through life - many including gift inscriptions of appreciation.

Relying on her strong Catholic faith through life and challenges, Angie's faith was particular comfort in her illness as she embraced God's plan and grace.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eternal World Television Network and/or the American Cancer Society.

