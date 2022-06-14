May 12, 1964 - June 8, 2022

EUREKA — Angela Dee Page, 58, of Eureka, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Loft in Eureka.

Angela was born on May 12, 1964, in Lincoln, IL, to Charles and Bonnie Shinn Brooks.

She is survived by one son, Charles G. (fiance Taylor) Britt; one daughter, Samantha Page; eight grandchildren: Elisha, Hannah, Thomas, Kailey, Payton, Ben, Hayleigh, and Ayden; and four siblings; Randy Brooks, Brenda Gordon, Gale Miller, and Dennis Brooks; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandchild, Axtyn.

Angela grew up in Atlanta, IL, and worked as a debt collector. She mostly enjoyed watching her soap operas and the game show network. She enjoyed all of her animals, but she mostly enjoyed her two cats that she had before she passed.

If you knew Angie, you knew she was all about her kids, the two biological ones plus the ones she loved and called her kids, and all of her grandchildren. If you were there on the weekend, you would know she always had her grandkids with her. She was a kind and loving person, someone who would give you anything she could, even if it was just friendly advice. She was a fond mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Pastor Krista Price will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences and tributes can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.