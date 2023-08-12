March 22, 1968—Aug. 5, 2023

MACKINAW — Angela D. Lindsey, 55, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2023, at her Mackinaw home surrounded by her devoted and loving family.

Angie was born March 22, 1968, at Fort Carson, CO, to Barbara Nunemaker and Gary Woith. She fought a fearless battle with breast cancer with unimaginable strength. Anyone who knew Angie knew her kindness, her generosity, her ambition, her devoted faith, and her fierce love. She ran a successful hair salon in Bloomington, IL, named Lift Studio after first achieving a Bachelor’s in Interior Design at ISU and then deciding to pursue a cosmetology career.In 1995, she married Ken Lindsey in Galena, IL, who remained her loyal husband until her passing.

Angie is survived by her husband; two daughters: Kennedy and McKenna Lindsey; her brother, Justin Woith; and her mother, Barbara Nunemaker.

When Angie wasn’t working at the hair salon, she pursued a lifestyle of Christian faith, spreading her contagious love through the name of her Lord. She was a wonderful mother to her two girls and her husband’s rock for 28 years. She was a light to everyone who knew her and will be severely missed.

The family is holding a Celebration of Life for Angie on August 19, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Eastview Christian Church. The service will be in the Sanctuary of the church.

In lieu of flowers, there will be a memorial to help the family with medical expenses at the Celebration.