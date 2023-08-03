Oct. 23, 1978 - July 28, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Andrew Van Oosten, 44, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home in Bloomington.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bloomington Moose Lodge at 614 IAA Drive, Bloomington, IL, 61701.

Andrew was born October 23, 1978, in Bloomington, IL, the son of William and Sharon (Krumwiede) Van Oosten. He is survived by his father, William (Melody Wahl) Van Oosten; and his brother, Paul Van Oosten. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Van Oosten; his brother, John Van Oosten; and his miniature Schnauzer, Kittner.

Andrew graduated from El Paso High School where he was on the golf, football, and baseball teams and sang in the show choir. He then attended the University of Illinois where he majored in Journalism. He liked to attend events for the U of I football and basketball teams and attend the 2001 Sugar Bowl and 2004 NCAA tournament. He was a huge sports fan. He loved to cheer for the Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, St. Louis Cardinals and the U of I sports teams. Memorials in Andrew's memory may be made to the McLean County Humane Society at 423 Kays Drive, Normal, IL, 61761.

