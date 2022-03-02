WAYNESVILLE — Andrew E. Brown, 41, of Waynesville, IL, passed away at 10:39 A.M. February 28, 2022, at Paris Community Hospital, Paris, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Tony Billingsley and Maurice Stribling officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Waynesville, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday, March 7, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to his children's education fund c/o Jenna Brown.

Andrew was born November 16, 1980 in Lincoln, IL, the son of Kenneth and Janet (Stedwell) Brown. He married Jenna Follis October 25, 2014, in McLean, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Jenna Brown, Waynesville, IL; children: Kenneth and Lydia Brown; siblings: Carol (Larry Roof) Shroyer, Lincoln, IL, James (Amy) McNail, Peoria, IL; Shawn McNail, Atlanta, IL; nephew, Thomas McNail, Peoria, IL; nieces: Shannon Shroyer, Lincoln, IL, Latisha Culler, Lincoln, IL; aunt, Kathy (Joe) Miller, Elmhurst, IL; uncles: Charlie Stedwell, Champaign, IL, George Stedwell, Indianapolis, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, paternal and maternal grandparents.

Andrew graduated from Olympia High School in 1999. He had worked for Nutrien Ag Solutions in Atlanta for over 15-years. He loved to tinker with anything that had an engine and could rebuild anything.

With a contagious laugh and a smile that would light up a room, Andrew never knew a stranger. He loved a good joke and was an old soul, enjoying Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. He was very proud of his children, nick naming Kenny "Scooter" and Lydia "His sweet little sugar," and the love of his life was his wife, Jenna.

