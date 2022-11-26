June 25, 1933 - Nov. 19, 2022

NORMAL — Andrea V. Hanson, 89, of Normal, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 19, 2022. She was born June 25, 1933, in Bloomington, IL, to Leslie and Audrey (Taylor) Moore. She married the love of her life Douglas Hanson on June 7, 1953, at the Stanford Presbyterian Church in Stanford, IL. He precedes her in passing as of February 16, 2018.

Andrea was an incredibly loving and friendly woman, who loved being a mother and grandmother. In 1974, Andrea and Douglas opened "One Hour Martinizing" later known as Hanson's Cleaners. After closing their business, she loved to sew, cook, and play cards. She was also an avid supporter of U of I, watching them frequently from the comfort of her own home. Andrea attended Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington for many years.

Surviving are her loving children: Shelley Loy, John (Cheryl) Hanson, Joe (Leslie) Hanson, all of Bloomington; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Karen Springer.

A public visitation will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, with interment following services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1002 Airport Road, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Western Avenue Community Center, or Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

