Dec. 20, 1975 - Aug. 5, 2022

PONTOON BEACH — Andrea (Andi) Lynn Margason, 46, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Four Fountains in Belleville surrounded by her family.

Andi was born on Saturday, December 20, 1975, in Normal, IL, to Irene Bertelsman (Dennis) and John Everett (Merry) of El Paso, IL, who all survive.

She graduated from El Paso High School in 1994, and was a hairstylist for 25-plus years.

Andi is also survived by her children: Chaylynn Pratt (Marcus), Chaise Pratt (Maverick) Layton Letford and Dylan Margason. Grandchildren: Caden, Connor, Liora, Adaline and Donavan (deceased). Siblings: Ryan Sturm (Amanda), Scott Everett (Patty), Tina Smith, Chad Bertelsman (John) and Dena Schmid (Matt); and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Andi was preceded in death by her husband, Shawn Margason.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 2550 Maryville Road in Granite City, IL.

Memorial Donations are suggested to the St. Louis Region of the Pink Ribbon Girls.