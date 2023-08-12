May 23, 1958 - Aug. 2, 2023
Amy Jo Balf, 65, was called to heaven on August 2, 2023, while surrounded by her family. While she was a true angel on earth, she is now at peace, no longer in pain and reunited with her parents.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Jeong and his loving staff at the MIHOA Cancer Center for their amazing, compassionate care they gave to her over the last year.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to the cancer center in her memory.
We will be having a Celebration of Life Open House September 8, 2023, at the VFW at 1006 E. Lincoln in Bloomington, IL, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
