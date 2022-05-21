Amanda K. Curtis (Lamberti)

Oct. 2, 1947 - May 5, 2022

BROOMFIELD, CO — Amanda Katherine "Kathy" Curtis (Lamberti) passed away in Broomfield, CO, on May 5, 2022. She was 74-years-old.

Kathy was born October 2, 1947, in Bloomington, IL, to parents, Menno and Eleanor Lamberti. Kathy was named after her paternal grandmother. She graduated from Normal Community High School in 1965. She married James (Jim) Curtis on July 24, 1965.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Bob Curtis of Indianapolis, IN; daughter, Christy Curtis of Independence, MO; Five grandchildren; brothers: Dave Lamberti of Bloomington, and Steve Lamberti of Stanford; sister, Sue Spivey of Normal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.