Feb. 16, 1929 - April 19, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Alyse A. "Toots" Roberts, 94, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Hopewell Cemetery, Downs. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Downs Food Pantry, c/o Village of Downs, PO Box 18, Downs, IL, 61736 ("Food pantry" in memo of check).

She was born February 16, 1929, in Bloomington, daughter of Harold and Anna C. Ryan Roberts. She married Paul E. Roberts on September 16, 1950 in Downs. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2004. She was also preceded in death by three sisters: Marilyn Layten, Winnie Harris and Jackie Hoover and one brother, Harold Roberts.

Surviving are two sons: Paul "Mike" (Linda) Roberts, Downs and Russ (Patty) Roberts, Ashland, TN; four grandchildren: Tony (Elizabeth) Cook, Brandy Stabler, Matthew Roberts and Melissa Roberts; and three great-grandchildren: Ben (Gail) Cook, Olivia Stabler and Wesley Stabler. Also surviving are twin siblings: Jim Roberts, East Lansing, MI, and Judy (John) Busey, Union Grove, WI.

Toots was proud to be a farm wife and stay at home to raise her children. She also loved to mow the lawn. Her friends and family fondly remember her mowing for hours upon hours while wearing her big straw hat. She also loved her farm cats, being involved with her grandchildren and giving hugs.