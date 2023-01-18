June 14, 1926 - Jan. 16, 2023
GRIDLEY — Alyce R. Gilmore, 96, of Gridley, went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2023, at 10:10 a.m. at Goldwater Care in Pontiac.
She was born on June 14, 1926, in Gridley a daughter of Peter and Lena Grusy Meiss. She married her high school sweetheart Donald Gilmore on January 26, 1944, in Bloomington, they were married 69 years. He passed away on March 31, 2015.
Survivors include one son, Denny (Brenda) Gilmore; one daughter, Kathy (Dan) Kinkade both of Gridley; daughter-in-law, Marj Gilmore of El Paso; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Richard Gilmore; eight brothers and four sisters.
Alyce attended Brown's Business College in Peoria. She worked for Eureka Williams Company. She helped her husband on the family farm.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Village of Mercy Creek in Normal and Goldwater Care in Pontiac for their love and care. Alyce was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held at Gridley Cemetery. Church Ministers will officiate the graveside service. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gridley Emergency Medical Squad, Gridley Fire Department or Apostolic Christian Church of Gridley.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
