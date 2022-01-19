NORMAL — Alyce Joyce Redfern Graefe, 93, of Normal, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, January 17, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

There will be a graveside committal service at 2:30 PM Friday, January 21, 2022, at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, IA. Reverend Tamara Wirt will officiate. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. The family is planning a "Celebration of Life" at a later date this year.

Alyce was born July 13, 1928, in Burlington, IA, to John W. "Jack" and Marian Wing Rowley. She married John L. Redfern on March 5, 1949, in Burlington. He preceded her in death on January 14, 1975. She then married Charlie L. Graefe in November of 1987 in New Port Richey, FL. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2006. She was also preceded in death by a sister Marilyn Van Osdol in January of 1988.

She is survived by a brother John W. "Jack" Rowley Jr of Deltona, FL. and her three children: Deborah L. Liberty of Normal, John L. (Taina C.) Redfern Jr of Pelzer SC, Joyce A. (J. Bryan) Fischer of rural Lexington, IL; six grandchildren: John (Amanda) Redfern III, Christopher (Ashlee) Redfern, Christina (Ben) Hjalmer, Katherine (Hunter) Schultz, Jason (Amy) Fischer, Kyle (Liz) Fischer; and sixteen great-grandchildren: Claire Redfern, Caroline Redfern, Lily Redfern, Izzy Redfern, Bennett Hjalmer, Zeb Hjalmer, Zane Hjalmer, Eva Ruth Hjalmer, Maddie Schultz, Tucker Schultz, Ava Fischer, Aiden Fischer, Axton Fischer, Ella Sunday, Levi Fischer, and Gwen Fischer.

Alyce, most loved for being a caring and loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother always put family first. She was a lifetime seamstress who loved to sew for family, herself, and fun including countless Barbie outfits for her daughter's dolls. Alyce was also an artist who loved crafting anything she could with her hands and known for her beautiful penmanship. She was interested in and spent many of her last years researching and creating a family genealogy that she prepared by hand.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith In Action at 600 E Willow St, Suite 201, Normal, IL, 61761 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.