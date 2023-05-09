Oct. 27, 1931 - May 6, 2023

NORMAL — Alwin "Al" Ralph Poppen, age 91, of Normal, IL, passed away at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL.

The visitation and funeral will be at St. John's Lutheran Church 1617 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, IL, 61701, on Monday, May 15, 2023, with the visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m. Deacon Lyn Ahearn will be officiating. Inurnment will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St John's Lutheran Church or the ARC Living Memorial Fund (Activity and Recreation Center) 600 East Willow Street, Normal, IL, 61761.

Al was born October 27, 1931, in Herkimer, KS, the son of Ralph and Minnie Gebhard Poppen. He married Ruby Bergwall on July 27, 1957, in Norway, MI. She passed away September 1, 2008.

Surviving are his five children: Carol (Craig) McGregor, Peoria, IL, Linda (Don) Feit, Bloomington IL, Robert (Angela) Poppen, Bloomington, IL, Dawn (Doug) Seelbach, Bloomington, IL, David (Peggy) Poppen, Gridley, IL; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Bernice Hellmer, Marysville, KS.

Al is preceded in death by his parents and wife Ruby.

Al grew up on a farm in rural Kansas. He served in the US Army from 1955 to 1959. He worked at Country Companies, Bloomington, IL, until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL.

Al was a dedicated husband, father and friend to so many. He loved spending time at the ARC, meeting friends, drinking coffee and playing bingo. He never met a stranger and loved the art of conversation. He will be greatly missed!

Cremation services were provided by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.calvertmemorial.com.