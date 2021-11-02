FAIRBURY — Alvin Raymond "Ray" Mishler, 99, of Fairbury passed away at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Cremation rites have been accorded with private family services. The family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury or First United Methodist Church of Fairbury or SELCAS, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Mishler was born on May 6, 1922 in Brokaw Hospital, Normal; a son to Israel and Hattie (Metzger) Mishler. He married Marjorie E. Lewis on November 25, 1944 in Bloomington. His wife, Marge survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are his children: Linda (John) Gathman of Longmont, CO; Roger (Nancy) Mishler of El Paso; Robert Mishler of Champaign; two grandchildren: Christopher Gathman of Greeley, CO and Ryan Mishler of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and one grandson Dannon Mishler.

Ray lost his father at an early age and began farming. As the youngest son of the family, he managed his mother's farm near Carlock until it was sold in 1943. He served as a Sergeant in the US Army Air Force from 1944 to 1946 as a radio operator.

After the service, Ray farmed for a family friend in Carlock before moving to Fairbury in 1951. There he farmed for forty years. Ray retired from farming in 1991 and moved into Fairbury. He worked various jobs, finally retiring from the City of Fairbury Water Department in 2012 at age 90. Ray was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fairbury and a Mason.

