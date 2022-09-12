July 9, 1940 - Sept. 10, 2022

PONTIAC — Alvin Henry Immke, Jr., 82, of rural Pontiac, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, 4:20 p.m. at the Tjardes Health Center of Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac. Funeral services will be held Friday, 10:30 a.m. at the church. The Reverends Paul Arnold, Gretchen Stinebaugh and Tom Goddell will officiate. Burial will follow at Five Mile Cemetery, Saunemin, where military rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, the Saunemin Fire Department, or the Livingston County Humane Society. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry, IL.

Henry was born July 9, 1940, in Livingston County, Pontiac, IL to Alvin Henry, Sr. and Hazel B. (Abrams) Immke. He married Elaine Immke on July 21, 2019, in Saumemin, IL. They may have had only 37 months of wedded bliss, but before that they had over 30 years of love and devotion.

Surviving are his wife, Elaine; one sister, Marlys Stern, of Bloomington; two nephews: Andrew (Brenda) Stern and Phillip "Leroy" (Carolyn) Stern; two great-nephews; Sam, and Silas Stern; and one great-niece, Hazel B. Stern; along with many friends and neighbors.

Henry had served his county in the National Guard, serving as a cook. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac. Henry was a lifelong farmer in the Saunemin area.

Henry enjoyed woodworking. He and Elaine made many craft/folk art projects. He was always happy to make, build or repair just about anything. Together with Elaine, they were instrumental in restoring the old Pontiac City Hall to become the Old City Hall Shop's, devoting many hours to the restoration. From this experience, they opened and operated Hollyhocks and Rusty Buckets in Pontiac.

He had collected many different farm tools and various collections over the years. Many were purchased on antiquing excursions with their friends.

Throughout the years, Henry enjoyed his four-legged, furry children. He is survived by #1 son, Dewey and K.T. the cat.

The Rusty Knight of the Kingdom of Crazy, left his Fair-Haired Maiden to enter his eternal kingdom of Heaven. "Well done, thy good and faithful servant".

