NORMAL — Alvin A. Hedstrom, 85, of Normal, passed away at 10:43 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Al was born on August 30, 1937, in Bloomington, a son to Axel R. and Marie (Teagle) Hedstrom. He married Mary Lou Ricks on June 30, 1960, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2016.

Surviving are his son, Randy (Jody) Hedstrom of Mechanicsville, VA; daughter, Krista (Scott) Haynes of Normal; grandson, Dylan (Auguste) Hedstrom of Richmond, VA; and three step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, as well as his brother and sister.

Al was raised in Bloomington and was a graduate of Bloomington High School. He attended Illinois State University, and in the 1970s, he opened Al's Pipe Shop in Bloomington, which he later relocated to Normal. After graduation, he worked for Illinois State University and the "Big Red Marching Machine" as the Band Instrument Technician. He then subsequently began his career in Corrections for the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he worked for over thirty years as a leisure time specialist and then as an administrator.

Music was always a large part of Al's work and family life. He started as a trumpet player and also played bass and guitar. He played in multiple bands with countless local musicians, including his own band, One Man's Family (OMF) with his children. Al played bass for numerous musicals and holiday revues at the Barn, starting in 1996, and he was a member of the Saint John's Lutheran Church's worship band.

