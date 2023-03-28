Aug. 3, 1946 - March 24, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Altie McGee of Bloomington, passed away at 9:40 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.

Her funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Illinois.

Altie was born on August 3, 1946, in Fairbury, IL. Daughter of Chris Ellinger and Georgia Pichon. She married William F McGee on July 30, 1966, in Bloomington. After getting married they honeymooned at Niagara Falls.

Surviving is her husband, William McGee of Bloomington; three children: Bill (Michelle) McGee of Normal, Julie (Dennis) Frisby of Bloomington, and Randy (Amy) McGee of Hudson; five grandchildren: Shannon DeWitt, Skyler (Thomas) Bird of Mackinaw, Keyth Frisby of Mackinaw, Serena McGee of Normal, and Zachary Frisby of Florence, Nevada; six great-grandchildren: Kayla, Kylee, and Colin Wadkins of Normal, Kayden, Teagan, and Arabella Bird of Mackinaw; four siblings: Mattie Cowder, Laura May Blue, Mary Wolfe, and John Pichon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters: Beatrice Hieston, Kitty Fitzpatrick, Nellie LaCroix, and Virginia Wetherington.

Altie worked and retired from Eureka Williams in Bloomington. Throughout her life, she loved to travel to different states with her husband and children. She enjoyed reading books and watching crime tv shows. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, who will be dearly missed by all.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.