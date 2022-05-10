Alma Katherine Nowak

July 12, 1959 - May 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Alma Katherine "Kathy" Nowak, age 62, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 4:25 PM, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Her memorial service will be at 12:00 noon Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Trinity Lutheran Church 801 S. Madison St. Bloomington, IL. Pastor Thomas Wirsing will be officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM 12:00 Noon Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Trinity Lutheran Church 801 S. Madison St. Bloomington, IL. Her graveside service will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Pottstown Cemetery, Peoria, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or School.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Kathy was born July 12, 1959 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Gerald Dean and Sarah Louise Buckingham Austin.

Surviving are her two daughters: Jennifer (Adam) Zschau, Normal, IL, Rebecca (Benjamin) Anguiano, Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Isabella, Tanya, Danny, Victoria, Rosa and Natalia; one sister, Linda (Tom) Snyder, Chillicothe, IL; one brother, Michael (Suzanne) Austin, Lexington, GA; sister in-law, Erin Austin, Peoria, IL.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John Austin.

Kathy had graduated from Illinois State University, Normal. She was retired from agriculture science. Kathy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.