MAYWOOD — Alma Jeanne Elbert of Maywood, IL, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the age of 63.

She graduated from Proviso East High School, Class of 1976, and in 1980 earned a degree in education from Illinois State University. She dedicated thirty-years of service to Bloomington Public Schools District 87, teaching primarily at Sheridan Elementary, and retired in 2014. During her lifetime Jeanne was active in Pom-poms, nekton, lifeguarding, skiing, softball, cardplaying and trailrides in Eminence, MO. She had a great passion for animals, traveling and most of all spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by parents, Joan Reichenbacher Elbert and Theodore Elbert.

She is survived by siblings: Melanie (Weems) Elbert-Buck, Linda (Mike) Amidei-Elbert and Steve Elbert; nephews: Christopher Amidei and Jonathan Elbert; aunt, Donna Reichenbacher Kieso and uncle, Don Kieso; cousins: Debbie (Mike) Sondgeroth, Doug Kieso, and Lynn (Charlie) Poneleit.

She will truly be missed.

A visitation and service will be held Sunday, January 30, 2022, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., at Healy Chapel in Aurora, IL. Please visit healychapel.com to add a memory or for live-streaming link.