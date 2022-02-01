PEORIA — Alma Bahler, 102, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.

She was born on December 5, 1919, in Fairbury, IL, to Herman and Evodia (Steidinger) Bahler.

Surviving are one sister, Wilma Gudeman of Cissna Park, IL, and one brother, Harvey Bahler of Fairbury, IL.

She was preceded in death by two brothers: Urban and Glen Bahler; four sisters: Esther Bahler, Ella Meyer, Lavina Grosshans and Verna Bahler; and three brothers-in-law: Fred Gudeman, Herman Meyer, and Robert Grosshans.

She was a member of German Apostolic Christian Church in Peoria.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria,IL.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.