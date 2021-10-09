 Skip to main content
Allen Ohler

Allen Ohler

BLOOMINGTON — Allen Ohler, 51, son of Michael and Donna Ohler, passed away August 13, 2021.

Join us for a Memorial Service October 17, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1822 East Lincoln Street, Bloomington. Luncheon at noon, service at 1:30 p.m., dessert and fellowship with family and friends to follow.

