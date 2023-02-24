Aug. 25, 1953 - Feb. 22, 2023

NORMAL — Allen M. Viergutz (AM), passed away at home in Normal, IL, on February 22, 2023, amongst loved ones after a noble and hard fought battle with cancer.

He was born August 25, 1953, to Allen and Marietta Viergutz in Wausau, WI. On December 20, 1975, he married Kathleen Benicek in Wausau and had three children. In July of 1995, he and family relocated to Normal, IL, where he put his notable skills to work on large mining trucks, scrapers, and motor graders at Caterpillar Inc.

Allen, best known as AM, was a true master of all things. Fabricator by trade (often sought out for his expertise), woodworker, electrician, fisherman, problem solver, hockey coach, husband, dad, grandpa, and a reliable goto for calm, thoughtful advice and encouragement. A man with great patience and resolve who put his wife, children, and grandchildren religiously before himself. He loved being in nature where vacations regularly included cabin rentals in northern Wisconsin. He was an invaluable resource for transferring years of knowledge with exceptional breadth to his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Viergutz; and three children: Jared (Leshia) Viergutz, Buffalo Center, IA, Mike (Brooke) Viergutz, Bloomington, IL, and Melissa (Nate) Prasun, Manhattan, IL; seven grandchildren: Mia and Tarra Viergutz, Zak and Luke Viergutz, and Drake, Brynn, and Rhett Prasun.

He is preceded in death by his father, Allen J. Viergutz, and mothe,r Marietta A. Viergutz.

Intimate Memorials will occur at a future date in Bloomington, IL, and Wausau, WI. His final resting place will be at Restlawn Memorial in Wausau, WI.

