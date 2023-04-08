Jan. 11, 1932 - April 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Allen Eugene Gibson, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Heritage Health Care, Normal.

He was born January 11, 1932, in Hawkinsville, TN, the son of Jack and Bessie (Emmert) Gibson. He married Judith Smith on November 9, 1994.

Allen is survived by his wife, Judy; four children: Julie Gibson, Jack (Victoria) Gibson, Carla (Daniel) Dietsch and Jerrett Atchison; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one sister, Christine Goodman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carlya Maloney; one son, Allen Jr.; one grandson, Christian; two brothers: Leon and Bill; and one sister, Virginia.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, immediately before the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Centennial Christian Church 1219 E. Grove in Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, Masonic Lodge 43, or Centennial Christian Church.

