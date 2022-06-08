Nov. 21, 1951 - June 3, 2022

LA PLATA, Missouri — Allen Craig Dawson, age 70, of La Plata, MO, passed away on June 3, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO.

Craig was born on November 21, 1951, to Marilyn Joan (Morgan) and Carl Dean Dawson in Normal, IL. He was raised by mother and step-father, Jay Hammer. Craig graduated from Moore High School in Farmer City, IL, in 1969. In 1972, he received his Associate of Arts and Science Degree in Construction Technology from Parkland College, Champaign, IL. On September 28, 1974, in La Plata, MO, Craig was united in marriage to Becky Jackson who survives.

Also surviving are his two children: Shawn and Robin Dawson of Kirksville, MO and Caroline and Jeff Thomas of La Plata, MO; four grandchildren: Conner and Layla Dawson, Jaxson and Dawson Thomas; two brothers: Barry and Teri Hammer of Downs, IL, and Kevin and Donna Hammer of Ellsworth, IL; three nieces: Carrie and Matt Chapman of Normal, IL, Lindsay and Kenneth Hardiman of Normal, IL, and Allie Hammer and John Stamm of Chicago, IL; four great-nephews and great-niece: Tyler and Maddie Chapman, Clayton Hardiman and Drake Hammer Stamm.

Preceding him in death were his parents;his grandparents; one brother, Mark Hammer; and one infant daughter, Suzanne Caroline Dawson.

Craig began his career at the State of Illinois Capital Development Board as a Contract Technician in Springfield and continued with the State of Illinois Department of Transportation Estimating Department as a Technical Advisor. When Craig's family moved to La Plata, he became a general contractor as "The House Doctor," for five years. In 1990, Craig became a Senior Engineering Technician for the City of Kirksville, Engineering Department. After working for private businesses for a few years, Craig returned to the City of Kirksville, Engineering Department and retired after completing 23 years.

Craig was a former Boy Scout leader, a Christian Youth Leader and accompanied the La Plata Youth Group on countless mission trips. He also was a Commissioned Lay Pastor. His other interests included cooking, fishing, die cast car collecting, and building model cars.

Craig's wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Community Presbyterian Church in La Plata, MO.

Memorials in memory of Craig may be made to the La Plata Community Presbyterian Church. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO.