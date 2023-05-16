Jan. 24, 1937 - May 13, 2023

EUREKA — Allan Wayne Getz, 86, of Eureka, went home to be with the Lord at 3:15 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.

He was born January 24, 1937, the son of Jesse and Laura (Rocke) Getz. He married Nathalia Rose Stoller on April 8, 1962, in Latty, OH. She died December 18, 2020.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Surviving are his children: Wayne (Mary) Getz of Eureka, Gary (Gail) Getz of Eureka, Sandra (Mark) Stork of Blooming Prairie, MN, Kent (Betty) Getz of Elgin, IA, Natalie (Dale) McCasky of Strawn, IL, Greg (Kelli) Getz of Danvers, IL; one sister, Verla Weigand of Eureka; one brother, Jerry (Raylene) Getz of Roanoke; twenty grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Allan farmed on his own as a young man for about two years before becoming a bee keeper for Rocke's Honey House. He then worked for Caterpillar as a painter, and retired in 2000 after 33-and-a-half years of service.

Allan loved to garden. He enjoyed hard work, painting houses on the side and always keeping himself busy. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Church Ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and from 9:00 to 9:45 prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

