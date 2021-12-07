BLOOMINGTON — Allan Dale Eichholz, 76 of Bloomington, passed away at 3:04 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Carl BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. He was most recently a resident of Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care.

Allan was born March 4, 1945 in Canton, Illinois, the son of John and Lillian (Tanner) Eichholz. He married Alice Fultyn on December 28, 1968 in East Moline, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Jill Eichholz and Sara (Tyler) Mongerson; two grandchildren: Henry Mongerson and Amelia Mongerson.

Allan graduated from Canton High School in 1963, Canton Community College in 1965 and Illinois State University in 1967.

He was a member of the US Army Reserve 388th Chemical Company Bloomington, IL from 1969-1974.

Cremation rites will be accorded, Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Second City Canine Rescue.

