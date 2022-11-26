May 30, 1925 - Nov. 21, 2022

DECATUR — Alice R. Wiedrich, 97, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, in Randall Residence Center of Decatur, with family by her side.

A visitation at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate Alice's life on December 19, 2022. at Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main Street, Decatur, IL. Interment to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign, IL.

Alice was born May 30, 1925, in Stratton, NE, the daughter of Thomas D. and Lena (Gardner) Rife. Alice completed her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She then taught school for one year in Cozad, NE, in a one-room schoolhouse. She moved to Illinois after marrying Robert C. Wiedrich on June 26, 1948.

Family, travel and the church were Alice's passions. She embraced her life as a minister's wife and joined many organizations including United Methodist Women, Church Women United and the Preacher's Aid Society, to name a few. For many years she volunteered at the Economy Shop, a mission of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was member. Many of those with whom she served became close friends. Those friends became her extended family.

Alice loved to travel. She visited South America, the Far East, India, Europe multiple times and lived in New Zealand for two years; she literally travelled around the world. She also loved our National Parks and the many natural wonders of the west, leading many family vacations to her hometown and beyond. Her last trip to visit family in Nebraska, and her beloved Rocky Mountains was just last September. She also was a voracious reader and loved to play cards.

Surviving are her sons: Thomas Wiedrich and his wife, Lin, of Whitehall, M,; Charles Wiedrich and his wife, Victoria, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Daniel Wiedrich and his wife, Michelle, of Kingwood, TX; grandchildren: Andrew Wiedrich and his wife, Stacey, of Pisgah Forest, NC, Alicyn Wiedrich of Gastonia, NC, Samantha Wiedrich of Montreal, QC, Nicholas Wiedrich of Brownsville, TX, and Noah Wiedrich of Kingwood, TX; and great-grandson, Atlas Wiedrich of Pisgah Forest, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother, Daniel Rife.

Alice's family wish to thank the staff of Randall Residence for the love and support that she received.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Contributions in Alice's memory can be made to Cunningham Children's Home of Urbana, IL, at www.cunninghamhome.org.