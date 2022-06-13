May 16, 1933 - June 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Alice May Williams, age 89, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, June 11, 2022 at Arcadia Care Nursing home, Bloomington IL. surrounded by her family. Special thank you to the nurses and staff and residents, who all called her Grandma, and treated her like a Princess.

Born May 16, 1933 to Rufus and Vernada Foster, in Faubush, KY. Alice was a vibrant and caring individual that touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Alice married the late William S. Bonnell when she was a young teenage girl, and they raised three children: Sandra Sue, Linda Kay, and William Marion. She later married her greatest love, Robert Lee Williams, July 9, 1970 who loved her children like his own, and shared her passion for Country Music, motorcycles, and fried fish, until his death, July 23, 1997.

Besides being a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Alice had careers from factory work to property management. A particular favorite of hers was the many years she managed Marc Center Home for special needs children.

Her life was a living example of her favorite hymn, "What a Friend we have in Jesus!"

Alice is survived by her daughters: Sandra Bloch, and Linda (Daniel) Maxedon; grandchildren: Eric Bloch, Karen (Rochelle) Bloch, Katie Bloch, Ladeen Finley, Shad (Bridgett) Bonnell, Tina (Bruce) Kirsh, Valerie Maxedon; great-grandchildren: Kandie, Trevor, Sydney, Skylar, Bryant, Riley, Nash, Scott, Tara, Brittney, Eva, Haleigh, Braden and Tyler; and many beloved grand-pets.

A visitation will be held at Calvert and Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington St., Bloomington IL 61701 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, followed by a gravesite Committal Service, at 3:30 p.m. officiated by her son-in-law, Daniel Maxedon at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

