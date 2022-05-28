Feb. 19, 1931 - May 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Alice Mae Gerjets, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at McLean County Nursing Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

There will be a funeral service for Alice on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Lori Bultemeier will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Alice was born in Bloomington on February 19, 1931, to John and Mary (Walden) Moulden. She married Roger Leroy Gerjets on April 2, 1952, in Colfax, IL. He preceded her in death in August of 1995. She was also preceded in death by one son, Gary Gerjets in December 2010.

Surviving is one daughter, Deborah Armstrong of Normal; and three grandchildren: Sara Armstrong, Casandra (Andy) Hollums, Jessica (Christopher) Hawkins; and six great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. She retired in 1986, after thirty-three years of service at State Farm Insurance Company. She and Roger were antique collectors and traveled around the country to add to their collections. Alice and Roger loved woodworking and painting crafts and traveled around to area craft shows to sell them. Alice also enjoyed knitting, bowling on her State Farm Bowling Team and loved her pet Dachshunds.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

