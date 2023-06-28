May 29, 1924 - June 27, 2023

NORMAL — Alice Elizabeth Tull, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. at her home in Normal, IL.

Her graveside inurnment will be held by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Alice was born on May 29, 1924, in Fairbury, IL, to John and Arrie Belle (Warren) Piercy. She is survived by two sons: Carl (Diana) Tull Jr., and Andrew (Debra) Tull; daughter-in-law, Tina Herrell; her granddaughter and guardian, Samantha Herrell; as well as loved grandchildren: Stephen, Chris, Mandy, Kelly, Dawn, Geni, and Mindy; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Benita Herrell; two sons: Michael Tull and Stephen Douglas Tull; her parents as well as six sisters; four brothers and two grandchildren. Her former husband, Carl W. Tull Sr., also preceded her in death in 2014.

Alice was a kind spirit who had an open heart and open mind. She was employed for many years as a seamstress at Steffen Dress Factory, Fairbury, and at Wal-Mart in Bloomington for over 30 years until she retired at the young age of 90. During her last few years, she lived with her granddaughter, Samantha, where she enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels, crocheting blankets for her loved ones, tending to her rose garden, and soaking up the sun. While she loved spending quality time with her family on Earth, she was ready for her journey home.

