ROANOKE — Alice Blanche Ward Forrest, 101, was born June 8, 1921, in Waltham, VT, to Clayton W. and Vera May Hunt Ward. She was the third of four daughters, all now deceased. She graduated from Vergennes High School in 1938. She worked in a children's home for three years. She joined the Navy and served in the Chelsea Naval Hospital in Boston, MA, during World War II. After the war, she attended Vesper George School of Art, graduating first in her class in 1950.

Alice married Hugh A. Forrest on March 4, 1950. She helped raise Hugh's four other children. Together they had two daughters, Nancy and Margaret, who blessed them with ten grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Together Alice and Hugh served a two-year mission in the Washington D.C. Temple from 1977-1979. After Hugh's passing in 2000, she served in the Boston temple for three years and then moved to Illinois in 2004. She served in the Nauvoo temple for ten years until she was almost 95 years old.

Alice has illustrated children's books, created many pen and ink drawings and paintings, and created many murals and posters throughout the years. She has written many poems as well. She was an avid gardener and genealogist. She enjoyed walking, reading, knitting, cross-stitch, embroidery, and puzzles. She resided for over 18 years with her daughter, Nancy Harston, in Roanoke, IL, where she passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 30, 2023.

