March 13, 1926 - May 31, 2022,

NORMAL — Alice B. Walton, 96 of Normal, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Following the service burial will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery, Rural McLean, IL.

Alice was born on March 13, 1926, in Millersville, MO, the daughter of Henry J. and Ethel (Ellis) Bollinger. She married Richard Earl Walton on October 28, 1950, in Mulberry Grove, IL.

Alice received her B.A. from McKendree University. She worked as a children's reference librarian at Nichols Public Library in Naperville, IL, until she retired in 1991. After her retirement, Alice and Richard moved to Normal, IL. Alice was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Normal and was a volunteer at the Ecology Action Center. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed walking, reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and daily word puzzles.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, daughter Gail Cramer, five brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her children: Leigh (Michael) Fulford, Normal, Dwight (Sharon) Walton, Florence, MT; and son-in-law, Craig (Jill Timmons) Cramer, Granger, IN. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Anthony Fulford, Marques Fulford, Drew (Maura) Cramer, Severin Cramer, Erin Bengala, Michael (Ana) Bengala; four great-grandchildren: Emma Rose Hathaway, Benjamin, Josephine, and Eliza Cramer; brothers, Thomas Bollinger, Mark Bollinger; sisters-in-law: Ilanda Bollinger and Norma Bollinger; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Normal, OSF Hospice, Ecology Action Center or Friends of the Trail.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.