FORREST — Alfred Leroy Kupferschmid, 73, Forrest, died at 1:13 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Al was born July 17, 1948 in Fairbury, IL, the son of William R. and Nettie B. Bachtold Kupferschmid. He married Wanda L. Kaisner on July 30, 1967 in Fairbury. She survives in Forrest.

Other survivors include their children: Chad (Linda) Kupferschmid, Mahomet, Corbin (Stephanie) Kupferschmid, Decatur, Kristen (Stan) Mueller, Sibley, Daton (Kathy) Kupferschmid, Chenoa, Garrett (Bethany) Kupferschmid, Bremen, IN; nineteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters: Orville Kupferschmid, Marilyn Ruegsegger, both of Forrest, Velda (Don) Hish, Bloomington, Betty Ifft, Cornell, Bill (Celeste) Kupferschmid, Forrest, Dean (Robin) Kupferschmid, Forrest and Rich (Marilbeth) Kupferschmid, Eureka.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Al served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Kupferschmid Inc., Forrest and Pontiac for 20 years. He also worked at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury for 14 years and currently owned and operated Kupferschmid Appliance Service.

Al was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will be in the South Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Thursday at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

