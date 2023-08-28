BLOOMINGTON — Alex McFarlane, 27, of Bloomington, IL passed away on August 16, 2023.

He is survived by his parents, Mike and Sheila McFarlane; and his brothers: Aaron and Jason McFarlane and his wife Laura; his sisters: Tina Lowande and her husband, Brian and Angie Sargent and her husband Rodney; six nieces and nephews; and one great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Bernice Key and James and Mona McFarlane.

Alex was unique, caring and funny to the people he felt comfortable with. In his spare time, he enjoyed immersing himself in virtual worlds, exploring various genres of music and learning about his Scottish ancestry.

Alex began working at Meijer in 2020.

Words can not express how much he will be missed. A private Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family members.