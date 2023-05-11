Jan. 15, 1956 - May 9, 2023

PONTIAC — Alejandro "Alex" Estrada, age 67, formerly of Sterling, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington.

Alex was born on January 15, 1956, in Sterling the son of Jose and Rose (Gonzalez) Estrada. He married Lori Portner on December 26, 1974, in Sterling. He was employed with Caterpillar Manufacturing in Pontiac for 30 years retiring in 2012. Alex served in the United States Marine Corps and the Illinois Air National Guard. He was active in Boy Scouts as a Scout Leader and enjoyed gaming.

Survivors include, his wife, Lori Estrada of Pontiac; two sons: Alejandro "Joey" Estrada and Jesse (Clarissa) Estrada both of Bloomington; four sisters: Angie Torres, Rachel Espinoza and Gracie Hernandez all of San Antonio, TX, and Lupe (Steve) Harms of Sterling; two brothers: Philip (Wanda) Estrada of Branson, MO, and Peter (Selma) Estrada of Sterling; two grandchildren: Sawyer and Josephine Estrada.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Carmen Steltzer and Mary Estrada; one brother, George Estrada.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 1st Avenue, Sterling. Military rites will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Wounded Warrior Project and Boy Scouts of America.

