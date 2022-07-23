Aldine Zimmerman Combs

Sept. 2, 1928 - July 20, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Aldine Zimmerman Combs, 93, passed away at Martin Health Center in Bloomington, on July 20, 2022. She had been a resident in Westminster Assisted living for over three-and-a-half years before transferring to Martin on November 30, 2021.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home.

Interment will be at Mennonite Church of Normal Ropp Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be left to Habitat for Humanity McLean County.

Carle Hospice compassionately facilitated her end-of-life needs. She was especially fond of Nurse Judy.

Aldine was born at home in Washington, IL, on September 2, 1928, the daughter of Daniel and Luella Schantz Zimmerman. She was one of six children (two boys and four girls). Her parents, brothers, Eldon and Marvin Zimmerman, and sister, Loretta Ahlstrom, predeceased her. She was especially close with her twin sister, Kathleen Kaufmann of Danvers and younger sister, Verna Ruth Zimmerman of Normal.

She married Lloyd Scott Combs on September 1, 1956; he passed on January 24, 2021. Their 64-plus years of marriage were remarkably happy. They both loved to read and spend vacations in warm climates, especially Florida. They led a quiet but very happy life and were actively involved in various aspects of the Mennonite Church of Normal. Aldine was a volunteer librarian for many, many years. One of her favorite church-related activities was attending the annual retreats for women held at Camp Friedenswald in Cassopolis Michigan.

Aldine graduated from Gridley High School in 1946. She worked for a year before leaving for Ohio to attend Bluffton University. While a student she and three friends participated in a month-long program at a relief camp near Frankfort, Germany. They worked on behalf of the Mennonite Church Relief Organization rebuilding schools, hospitals and churches. She graduated from Bluffton in 1951, with teaching specialties in English and History. Her college years were enhanced by wonderful friendships with girls she met who became lifelong friends. Before they graduated from Bluffton they set up a round-robin communication chain that kept them all up to date with each other's lives for decades. Aldine and her friends also made it a high priority to return to Bluffton for reunion weekends. What fun times they shared!

Aldine's first teaching contract was in 1952, but the bulk of her career, 24 years, she spent as a librarian-teacher in the Tri-Valley Schools.

Although Lloyd didn't like to travel out of the U.S. he supported Aldine's love to do so. She often traveled with friends and also with her sisters. She enjoyed visiting Holland, West Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and other destinations. Because she loved doing research she studied each destination prior to travel which greatly enhanced her vacation experiences.

Aldine will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends as a kind and gentle soul with a quietly-delivered and very fun sense of humor. She was a devout Mennonite and lived her beautiful life with grace and dignity.

