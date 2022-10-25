April 24, 1945 - Oct. 23, 2022

If it is a little colder in Central Illinois, it is because a light in our community has gone dim. Aldine Cowell passed away in the presence of family on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Richard Owens Hospice Center in Peoria. One of the kindest souls to grace God's Earth, Aldine was a friend to everyone. She never had a bad word to say about anyone nor did she bear a grudge. She also wasn't applying for Sainthood as she liked the occasional beer and playing the slot machines.

The Sixth Child and Last Daughter of John Carls and Anna Timmerman, Aldine was born on April 24, 1945, in Panola Township. She was educated in the Minonk-Dana-Rutland School system and was the first in her family to earn her High School Diploma. She worked from the time she was a teenager at Princess Sweet Shop in Minonk and later at State Farm in Bloomington, but she spent most of her career in the automotive industry as a title clerk. If you purchased a vehicle in the past 40 years from Cassens Ford, S&K Chevrolet or Gary Uftring Automotive, chances are Aldine's name appears on your vehicle's title. Ever the social butterfly, even after retirement Aldine continued to work by bartending at the Dunlap American Legion.

Married to William Gallup in August of 1968, she was the beloved Mother of Laura Gallup. Later in 2004, Aldine married Kenton Cowell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Donald and Dennis; and three sisters: Eileen Charlier, Evelyn Carlson and JoAnn Ladtkow. Surviving are her husband, Kenton Cowell; daughter, Laura Gallup; Kenton's children: Tammy (Jerry) Craps, Jennifer (Brian) Hillner and Joe (Jen) Cowell. Also surviving are two brothers: Glen and Dewain Carls; many nieces and nephews and an endless number of friends.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with her wishes to help others, the family requests that any donations in her name be given to the Dunlap American Legion or to the The Dunlap Fire Protection District.

Relatives and Friends are invited to the funeral services held Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk at 11:00 a.m. with Visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the Minonk Township Cemetery.

Finally, Aldine's family wishes to extend a grateful "Thank You" to the staffs of the Illinois Cancer Care, OSF Hospital Staff and the Richard Owens Hospice Center for Aldine's care during her short illness.