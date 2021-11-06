BLOOMINGTON — Alberta Mae VanHook, age 82, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 4:06 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at her residence.
Her graveside service will 11:30 Monday, November 8, 2021, be at Scogin Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1638 W. Hovey, Normal, IL. Bishop Jason Heiner will be officiating. The family will receive friends after memorial service at the church.
Please view the entire obituary, and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.