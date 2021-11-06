BLOOMINGTON — Alberta Mae VanHook, age 82, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 4:06 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at her residence.

Her graveside service will 11:30 Monday, November 8, 2021, be at Scogin Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1638 W. Hovey, Normal, IL. Bishop Jason Heiner will be officiating. The family will receive friends after memorial service at the church.