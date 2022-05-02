March 8, 1931 - April 28, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Alberta J. Logsdon, 91, of Bloomington, passed away April 28, 2022, surrounded by her family at OSF St. Joseph.

She was born March 8, 1931, in Bloomington to Merritt and Nina (Rathbun) Corrington and married the love of her life, Merle E. Logsdon Sr. on April 24, 1953. After 67-years of marriage, he preceded her in passing.

Alberta is survived by her grandson, Richard, whom she raised, and who cared for her in her later years; children: Merle Jr. (Ginny) Logsdon, Bradley (Diane) Logsdon, Neil (Wendy) Logsdon, Bonnie (Kurt) Kelley, Sandra (Scott) Childers, Colleen Logsdon, Susan Logsdon; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is also preceded in passing by her parents.

Alberta was an incredibly loving and kind woman of the faith. She believed in God with all of her heart and was a faithful Christian. Alberta loved her children. Her main focus was always on family and being a nurturing soul to those around her. She was even considered the neighborhood's mom. She loved the color pink and adored roses. Alberta will be deeply missed by her family, who will continue to walk on with the kindness and knowledge she imparted to them.

A public visitation will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Jan Proeber will officiate. Burial will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

A special thank you to the wonderful team at the Emergency Room and Critical Care Unit of OSF St. Joseph for their attentive care of Alberta.

Condolences and memories may made shared with family at eastlawnmemorial.com.