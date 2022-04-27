Feb. 9, 1940 - April 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Albert W. Ruhrup, Sr., 82, of Bloomington, passed away 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Al was born February 9, 1940 in Bloomington, IL, the son of William and Helen (Koester) Ruhrup. He married Mildred Kessinger on June 25, 1960, in Bloomington, IL, she survives.

Also surviving are two children: daughter, Debbie (Brett) Shapiro and son, Al (Stacy) Ruhrup, Jr.; five grandchildren: Stephanie (Adam) Follick, Michael Shapiro, Jordan (Ross) Bower, Jared (Elizabeth) Ruhrup and Jessica (Zac) Sheehan; eight great-grandchildren: Caleb, Cody, Ethan, Isabella, Dominick, Jackson, Grace and Camden; two sisters: Pat (Roger) Waller and Mary Ruhrup; and two brothers: Chuck Ruhrup and Ed (Ann) Ruhrup.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Bobby Ruhrup.

Al worked at Rowe Construction for 37-years. He was known for his outstanding dedication to his job. He always left an impression on those who met him.

A private family graveside service will be Friday, May 6, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Downs. Cremation rites will be accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.